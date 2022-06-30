DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the Advantage Automation Midwest Inc. building, Thursday afternoon.
According to the Fire Department, upon arrival crews found a fire on the loading dock that was impinging on a fork truck and welding tanks.
Fire crews used a 2 1/2" attack line to quickly extinguish the fire and cool the tanks, while others removed fencing and checked the interior of the structure for extension.
Employees stated they were using a torch to remove metal skaffolding and sparks ignited foam insulation.
No extension to the building noted.
