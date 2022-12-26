DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out for a garage fire Christmas Eve morning.
Crews responded to the 900 block of E. Riverside Ave. just after 2 a.m. for a 1 1/2 car detached garage on fire.
The fire was extending to the back of the home.
Crews were able to quickly get the fire put out.
Ameren was contacted and helped with a downed power line and securing the gas meter.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.