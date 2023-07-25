DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out for a house fire early Tuesday morning.
DFD responded to the 2500 block of E. Geddes at 5:42 a.m.
A single-story house had smoke showing from the rear.
Crews were able to vent the roof and get the fire under control quickly. Most of the damage was to the rear or the house.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
