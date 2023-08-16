DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire in the city Tuesday evening.
DFD responded to the 600 block of W. Olive around 6 p.m. and saw smoke coming from the eaves.
The fire was quickly brought under control.
The origin of the fire was determined to be suspicious.
DPD and Office of the State Fire Marshall were called to investigate.
The fire cause is under investigation.
