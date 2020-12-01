DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called to an early morning house fire Tuesday.
Fire crews were called to 1146 S. 20th St. around 4:30 a.m.
Heavy smoke was coming from the house.
The fire was quickly attacked and brought under control.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
