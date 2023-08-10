DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out for a fire at the West Plant of ADM's processing complex in Decatur early Thursday morning.
Crews arrived around 2 a.m. ADM employees called in the fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it.
As a precaution, ADM partially evacuated the facility.
There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
"We appreciate the quick response and assistance from the Decatur Fire Department," ADM said in a statement.
