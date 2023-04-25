DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out for a large house fire early Tuesday morning.
DFD responded to a fire in the 700 block of W. Packard around 6:30 a.m.
The structure was fully involved when crews arrived.
Firefighters took a defensive strategy and did not enter the abandoned home due to the amount of fire.
Crews were on the scene for two hours fighting the fire.
Investigators said the fire is considered suspicious.
Damage is estimated at just under $18,000.
