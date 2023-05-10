DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire on W Olive Wednesday afternoon.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
The department arrived around 3:50 p.m. to a scene with heavy smoke and fire showing through the rear of the house. No one was home at the time of the fire.
The scene was under control by around 7 p.m.
The department considers the fire suspicious in nature.
