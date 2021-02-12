(WAND)-As temperatures continue to drop, staying warm is crucial. The Decatur Fire Department wants to remind people not to use their ovens to heat their homes.
You should *never* use your oven to heat your home or apartment. Not only is it an inefficient way to heat a large space, but it is also a safety hazard.
Leaving a gas oven on for a long period of time can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. Overuse of both a gas and electric oven can lead to igniting fires.
"It will produce moisture therefore wet cold is colder than a dry cold so you're actually going to have to work harder to heat because of the humidity in the home," said Dan Kline, deputy chief with the Decatur Fire Department.”
The fire department says you should stick to space heaters if you need extra heat, but do not plug them into extension cords or faulty outlets.
