DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Fire Department responded to an abandoned house fire Sunday morning.
The Fire Department arrived at 1824 E North St. around 1:30 a.m. to heavy flames in the back of the unoccupied home.
Firefighters then proceeded to de-board the home's windows and doors to help release smoke from the house to diminish the fire.
Opening up the home allowed fire crews to conduct a search and successfully put out the fire.
According to fire officials, damage to the house is significant, and the fire's cause remains unknown but stands under investigation.
Decatur Battalion Chief Tim May conducted the investigation and determined the fire to be suspicious in nature.
There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.
