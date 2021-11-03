DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer fire, on Monday evening.
According to officials, upon arrival at 3760 E William St #22, the first responding unit found a trailer heavily involved in fire.
Fire crews entered the trailer, located the fire and were able to quickly get it under control.
Officials say there were no reports of injury or anyone home at the time of the fire.
Inspectors from the State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted with the investigation.
At this time the cause of the fire is still undetermined.
