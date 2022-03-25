DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In collaboration with the Decatur Water Department, Decatur Fire Department crews, will be flushing and flow testing approximately 1200 city fire hydrants during the month of April.
According to city officials the process will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is needed to keep the city’s nearly 4500 fire hydrants ready for use.
Fire crews will be checking for operational deficiencies, lubricating discharge outlets and recording flow data, which provides essential information for calculating the water available to support fire suppression tactics.
Officials say temporary discoloration of water may occur in areas where hydrants are being tested. No safety or health issues are associated with the discolored water, but residents should ensure the water is clear before doing laundry, as clothing could be stained.
A map of the areas being tested is available on the City of Decatur’s website and the Decatur Fire Department’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.