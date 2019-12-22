MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The results are in for the "Gurney's, Guns & Hoses" Salvation Army Bell Ringing competition back on Dec. 13 and 14. And the 2019 winner is the Decatur City Fire Department, raising nearly $6,000 to defend last year's title.
The Salvation Army posted the results in their news bulletin.
1st Place – Decatur City Fire Department - $5,922.92
2nd Place – Macon County Sheriff - $3,833.07
3rd Place – Decatur Ambulance - $3,361.16
4th Place – Decatur Police Department - $3,288.59
5th Place – County Fire Department - $2,026.73
Together the five departments raised $18, 432.47 for the Salvation Army.