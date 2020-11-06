DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out Thursday after a van caught fire next to a church.
The passenger van was fully involved and only ten feet away from St. Paul's Church at 1 N. Bachrach Ct. when crews arrived around 1 p.m.
Crews were quickly able to put the fire out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
