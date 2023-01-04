DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire Tuesday night in Decatur is under investigation due its suspicious nature.
The Decatur Fire Department says they're working with the State Fire Marshal and Decatur Police Department to investigate the fire at 1605 E. Wood around 10:07 p.m. on Tuesday.
When crews arrived, they reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a window on the single story home.
They used forced entry to enter the home and access the fire. They were able to contain the flames to the room it started in.
No one was injured.
