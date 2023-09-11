DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Eight people were injured following a large explosion and fire at ADM.
The Decatur Fire Department confirms eight people were hurt, with six of those people being transported to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Four Medivac helicopters were used to air lift the injured from Decatur Memorial Hospital to trauma centers for higher level of care.
One person refused treatement at the scene. Another person arrived at the hospital by unknown means, the fire department added.
ADM sent WAND News an updated statement Monday saying:
"On Sunday, Sept. 10, at approximately 7:11 p.m., there was an explosion at the East Plant within ADM’s industrial complex in Decatur. Five employees remain in the hospital receiving treatment for their injuries, and our priority is providing our injured colleagues and their families support.
The main fire was extinguished overnight, and we are continuing to closely monitor and assess the extent of the damage to the complex as we investigate the cause of the incident.
The East plant, which produces soybean oil and white flake for soybean protein production, is down at this time, and the adjacent corn processing plant is also temporarily down until we can safely resume operations."
DFD was called to the explosion at 7:12 p.m. Sunday.
The first arriving fire truck was led back to the area of the blast and found numerous injured workers and severe damage to a couple of buildings.
The Battalion Chief upgraded the alarm to a 2nd alarm while enroute due to the reports being received.
Crews arriving at the west side of the blast area found debris scattered over a wide area.
The fires were burning in an approximately 10-story building with adjoining buildings to the north and south. The building to the west of this area also suffered severe damage.
>>OSHA responding to the scene, opening investigation into ADM explosion
Rail cars had to be moved to allow the fire department to access the building.
Ladder trucks were set up on the west side of the explosion building to assess damage and flow water into the burning areas.
Large, hanging pieces of building material were putting firefighters at risk. So, the area was roped off to prevent access to those areas.
ADM used a drone with thermal imaging to assess remaining hot spots with real time imagery.
Once the exterior fires were contained, the fire department was able to send crews into the buildings with ADM personnel to extinguish remaining fires inside the buildings.
No firefighters were injured.
At approximately 2:00 a.m. the fire department reduced the number of trucks on scene to one fire company. They are currently working with ADM personnel to verify all fires are out.
ADM was evacuated as a result of the explosion. The fire department said no private homes were evacuated.
The Decatur Fire Department reported the fire is under control, but a crew remained on scene Monday morning to monitor any hot spots.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
In a statement to WAND, ADM said, "Tonight at approximately 7:11 p.m., there was an explosion at the East Plant within ADM’s processing complex in Decatur. ADM immediately contacted the Decatur Fire Department, which remains on the scene. Several employees were injured and transported to the local hospital for treatment. Our thoughts are with our colleagues. We do not have a confirmed cause at this time."
Governor JB Pritzker said, "Our hearts are with the families of those affected by the explosion in Decatur last night. My administration is in touch with those at ADM and have offered state support in any way we can. Wishing a speedy recovery for the workers."
Rep. Nikki Budzinski said in a tweet, "My team and I are in touch with local officials as we closely monitor the situation at ADM this evening."
This is the third fire reported at ADM this year.
In April, three employees were injured in an explosion at ADM's west plant.
Last month, two Decatur firefighters were hurt while battling a third-alarm fire at the east plant.
This is a developing story. WAND News will post more as soon as it becomes available.
