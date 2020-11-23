DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County CASA is looking for men in the community to be advocates for kids in the foster care system.
Currently CASA is serving 300 abused and neglected children, and 149 of them are young men. Lori McDaniel with recruitment and retention for Macon County CASA said out of their hundreds of volunteers, only 35 of them are men.
"They (the kids) need someone with strong moral values that can show them it's OK to be gentle, kind, and supportive so that they can be thriving adults," McDaniel said.
Craig Stevens is a Decatur firefighter and has been an advocate for three years. He said after hearing ads about the need for volunteers, he decided to step up and become one.
"Every kid has something they need," he explained. "Some kids want help with their homework or just want someone to talk to and say hey, this is what's going on at school."
McDaniel said there is a big need for male volunteers. She pointed out many of the children don't have positive role models in their lives.
"They need a consistent adult - someone caring (and) loving that will listen to them," she said.
Macon County CASA will host its Quarterback Draft, a virtual event for men in the community, to learn more about Macon County CASA and the needs they serve. To learn more, email lmdaniel@maconcountycasa.org or click here.
