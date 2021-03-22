DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur firefighters were called out for a suspicious house fire Sunday night.
Crews responded to the 1400 block of E. Condit St. around 9:40 p.m.
Light smoke was coming from the rear window of the home.
The first arriving ladder truck forced entry into the back door which let the Engine company get in and quickly extinguish the fire.
The fire damage was limited to one room with smoke damage throughout.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal was contacted and is assisting with the investigation due to the fire being of suspicious nature.
There were no injuries, and investigation is ongoing.
