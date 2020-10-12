DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out to fight an attached garage fire Sunday evening.
Crews were called out to the home in the 1800 block of W. William St. just before 4 p.m.
Heavy smoke and fire was coming from the 1-car attached garage when they arrived.
The fire was able to be knocked down before spreading to the house.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.