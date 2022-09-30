DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Firefighters Local 505 is collecting funds for Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
On Friday, Sept. 30 firefighters will be at Mound and U.S. 51 in Decatur collecting funds and raising awareness for effective treatments and therapies.
"This is a great opportunity to not only raise money for MDA, but also get out into our community," said Garrett Ryder, union member.
Since 1954, firefighters across the country have collected funds for MDA. International Association of Fire Fighters is the largest national partner for MDA.
To make a virtual donation, click here.
