DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur Firefighters Local 505 serves the community in and out of the fire engine.
Once again, members of the union raised money to take local children on a child-guided shopping trip. Sixteen children got to spend $150 each on clothing and shoes. All while shopping with a firefighter.
"We are on calls and we see people on their worst days," said William Workman of Local 505, "We try to make it better for them. And this [charity] probably makes us feel better."
