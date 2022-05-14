DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Members of the Decatur Fire Department and volunteers with the American Red Cross installed smoke alarms in homes.
On Saturday, for the annual Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign, volunteers and Decatur firefighters installed free smoke alarms in homes across the city.
The American Red Cross will install 50,000 smoke alarms in homes across the country.
While they installed the smoke detectors, firefighters also took the time to educate families and home owners about fire safety and the importance of having a plan in case of a fire emergency.
