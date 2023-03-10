DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur Firefighters Local 505 announced the loss of Retired Capt. Tony Vespa.
According to the post, Capt. Vespa "dedicated 27 years to the citizens of Decatur and taught hundreds of students at Richland Community College."
The full post can be found below.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.