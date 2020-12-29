DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Members of the Decatur Fire Department were vaccinated against COVID-19 Tuesday.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Dan Kline, DFD found out during the week of Dec. 21 it would get part of the shipments of the Moderna vaccine. As of Tuesday, about 40 percent of the city's firefighters had been vaccinated.
All leaders of the fire department will get shots in the hope of encouraging others to get them as well. The entire fire department will have the option of getting vaccinated.
Fire officials said they are working with the Macon County Health Department and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to be sure those who missed the first round of vaccines get them soon.
