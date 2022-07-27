DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur girl's birthday was extra special this year thanks to a visit by the city's police and fire departments along with the ambulance service.
"I'm really surprised about this one. I didn't think we were going to have this big of a surprise," Brittlynn Sturgeon told WAND News.
The first responders planned the special visit after hearing Brittlynn's story. The 11 year old has Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome (CVS), a rare condition she's been fighting for yeras.
"It means like everything to me because everything really bad happened to me and it just really means a lot to me that everyone came out to see me," Sturgeon explained.
She thought she was getting ready for a birthday dinner, until the trucks pulled onto her street and she got the chance to climb inside.
"I heard a little bit of her past with her medical issues, which hits home for me- because as I child, and growing up still to this day I've dealt with medical issues. So it was nice to be able to get out here and show her she can still do anything she wants to do," Patrol Officer Kristina Kemnitz, with the Decatur Police Department, said.
Brittlynn first started showing symptoms of CVS at 18-months old. But it took almost five years for her to be diagnoses.
"So about 18 months to 6 years old we were just back and forth, back and forth. I had a sick kid once a month we were going through this and we couldn't figure it out. She was starting to deteriorate I mean the way it affects not only her body," Krystal Bean, Brittlynn's mom told WAND News.
Frequent trips to St. Louis Children's Hospital got the condition under control, but she's still visiting the emergency room often at St. John's Hospital in Springfield and DMH in Decatur.
"She had some procedures done to make sure everything is ok. But basically she has to kind of let it run its course. She'll basically get sick for 24-48 hours non-stop," Bean added.
This has made celebrations, like birthdays, even more important. So when covid cancelled Brittlynn's 10th birthday party, her mom wanted to make her 11th birthday one she would always remember.
"I wasn't even expecting this. I was like 'yeah if you want to bring by a squad car and say hi to the kids hand out some stickers'," Bean had said to a friend on the Decatur Police Department.
Officers say they were happy to go above and beyond, recruiting their fellow first responders to make the day special.
"It speaks volumes when our first responders can take time out just for an 11 year old girl," Bean said.
You can read more about CVS here.
