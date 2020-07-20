DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have shut down traffic in the area of a Decatur gas leak.
Ameren is on the scene of the leak at 1027 E. Wood St. The company told WAND-TV a third party struck a 3/4 inch gas pipe on Wood Street. Ameren has shut off gas and started repairs.
The station has learned the area is closed to all pedestrians and traffic.
Only one customer was impacted by the leak, Ameren said.
This developing story will be updated as WAND-TV learns more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.