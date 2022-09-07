DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a suspect after a Circle K gas station in Decatur was robbed.
The robbery happened at the gas station at 205 W. 1st Dr. around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Decatur police said a suspect showed a handgun and demanded money. An employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.
The suspect then took off on foot, heading eastbound.
Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur police.
