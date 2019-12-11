DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Decatur will receive a loan from the Illinois EPA’ State Revolving Fund. The loan is for $5,911,143.
According to the Illinois EPA, the funds will provide money for wastewater, storm-water and drinking water projects. In addition, the city will qualify to have $886,671 of the loan forgiven by the state.
“The City of Decatur will use this funding to repair infrastructure that is considered to be critical for the community,” said Director Kim. “This project will utilize a special repair method designed to reduce the amount of ground disturbance needed to repair the sewers.”
The loan will help repair critical sewers and refurbish existing manholes in the city. An estimated 12,000 feet of sewer pipe will be repaired.
“The City of Decatur is proud of this partnership with IEPA, which maximizes the benefit to our ratepayers. The City has chosen to proactively invest in our infrastructure to reduce long term maintenance costs and minimize the disruptive impacts of reactionary fixes necessary to provide services to our residents and businesses. This program will inevitably provide better quality of life for our residents through reduced flooding and sewer backups throughout our service area,” stated Decatur City Manager, Scot Wrighton.
The project should be completed by May of 2020.
