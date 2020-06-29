DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur is giving an update on several railroad crossing closures.
Norfolk Southern has scheduled a crew that is repairing multiple crossings off of IL Route 48 heading south of Decatur.
The crossings listed below will be closed for about 2-3 working days each starting at:
- CH 28 (Mt. Auburn Rd.) OPEN then south to:
- CH 41 (Wyckles Rd.) OPEN
- CH 30 (Elwin Rd.) OPEN
- Main St. in Blue Mound Twp. OPEN
- Zion Chapel Rd. in Blue Mound Twp. OPEN
- Damery Rd. in Blue Mound Twp. CURRENTLY CLOSED
- CH 27 (Bethel Rd.) CURRENTLY CLOSED
- Archery Club Rd. in Pleasant View Twp. CURRENTLY CLOSED
- Andrews Street Rd. in Pleasant View Twp. CURRENTLY CLOSED
