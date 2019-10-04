DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After the Decatur City Council voted to not allow recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city earlier this week, one group is trying to take the matter to the people and get a referendum added to the ballot.
Lisa Kendall is one of the founders of The Decatur Dispensary Project. Kendall says the group was formed in response to unhappiness with the council's decision.
“I think that everyone was really shocked and disappointed," Kendall said. "It’s the law of the land. It was clearly the will of the people that were in that room.”
Kendall was one of the dozens who spoke during the public comment section of Monday night's meeting, delivering an online petition from change.org that had gained more than 1,200 signatures asking for the council to approve the measure.
“I just feel like you can tell that none of those city councilors have ever stepped foot in one of those kinds of businesses," Kendall said. "Their perception and understanding of what it is that they’d be inviting to the city is just completely off-base.”
While the use of recreational marijuana will become legal for adults 21 and over across Illinois on January 1st, 2020, it's up to each city to determine whether to allow its sales within its borders. Some cities like Springfield and Urbana have already opted in. Kendall says she believes the council's vote was the wrong decision for Decatur.
“Seeing surrounding areas and other parts of the state take advantage of this tax revenue, jobs, and industry, and Decatur being left in the dust was incredibly disappointing," she said.
The goal of The Decatur Dispensary project is to collect enough signatures to place a referendum on the upcoming March primary ballot. The referendum's results would not obligate the Decatur City Council to take any action, but Kendall hopes it would get them to reconsider.
“To make the city council listen to the people of Decatur," she said. "Hopefully causing the Decatur City Council to reverse their decision”
More information on the Decatur Dispensary Project can be found here.