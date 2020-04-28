DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Health officials in DeWitt County say another person has tested positive for COVID-19.
The person is a 19-year-old woman who lives in DeWitt County. The woman is also a healthcare worker, who works in Decatur.
The health department did not share what healthcare facility she worked for. However, they say they are working with Decatur and will be following quarantine guidance specific for the Decatur area.
No other details on this case have been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.