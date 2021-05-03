DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur home that caught fire in 2020, claiming the life of a 13-year-old girl, has been demolished.
The fire was in November at an address in the 600 block of W. Main St. Two children at ages 7 and 13 were seriously injured. Janariyah Scott, 13, lost her life after the fire in the pediatric ICU unit at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Authorities determined Scott died from smoke inhalation.
With a memorial of stuffed animals and flowers still sitting in front of a front yard tree, the structure was taken down Monday by a demolition crew. Before this demolition, the structure was standing with heavy fire damage.
WAND News is working to learn the current condition of the 7-year-old victim.
