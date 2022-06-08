DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In the kickoff to summer, the Decatur Park District reported almost 15,000 guests at its facilities. The district said it's prepared to keep up with demand.
"In the summer we onboard up to 500 more employees, where throughout the year we only have 100 full-time employees," said Clay Gerhard.
The park district said expanded attractions are drawing new visitors.
"Splash Cove is opening, the Devon is having their first shows of the season. And kind of all of our facilities, whether it's the zoo, golf and our sports center. Everything is firing up around Memorial Day each year," said Gerhard.
Facilities like the Devon are creating plans of their own in the hope of involving more community members.
"We're trying to ramp up as far as the entertainment line-up goes overall. So we have more national acts, more big names. But also featuring more regional stuff, and more than ever, more local acts," said Mike Wilcott.
The district is also looking to attract people outside of the area, making Decatur a day trip city.
"With all of the redevelopment that's happened in Nelson Park, we've really tried to make Decatur a destination. So folks who might have gone to Springfield for a Saturday trip, or Bloomington for a Saturday trip, they're going to come to Decatur now. With all of those things you can do, the zoo, the children's museum, Splash Cove, Overlook. You can make a weekend stay out of Decatur very easily," said Gerhard.
To stay up to date with events throughout the summer, visit Home - Decatur Park District (decatur-parks.org).
