DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Being the first baby born in the New Year is a special feat, but it's even more special if you're the first baby of the decade!
Decatur Memorial Hospital staff got to meet the city's first baby of 2020 on Wednesday morning.
Hazel Suzanne Swink came into the world by C-Section at DMH at 7:56 a.m. New Year’s Day. Hazel, is the second daughter of Amber and Brian Swink of Mt. Zion. Mother Amber says Hazel and her older sister, June, are nothing short of miracles.
"We did IVF for three years to get her, and then we tried another round and got Hazel for the first round, so yeah we tried for a while to get this, so it's even more special for us," Amber explained.
Four generations spent the day welcoming Hazel into the family, and Amber says she wouldn't have it any other way.
"This is why we moved closer to home because of all of this," she shared.
Amber says it’s a bit of an honor for her baby to be Decatur’s first in 2020. However, she’s most happy that Hazel is here, and healthy.
Across the city, another family is celebrating a new family member. Courtney and Ryan Poe welcomed a new son, Ryder Alexander Poe, on New Year’s Day at 9:13 a.m. While Ryder wasn’t Decatur’s first-born baby, he was the first 2020 birth at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.
Courtney shared once they were in the delivery room, Ryder made his entrance into the world in about 20 minutes. She said she’d planned to get an epidural for the birth, but Ryder had other plans. Courtney was shocked to learn about her son’s special title.
"And they told me he's the first one here and I'm like, 'Wow, that's pretty crazy’. I never thought that would happen,” Courtney shared.
Courtney said she’d experienced a few miscarriages before having her daughter Ava, as well as a miscarriage before giving birth to Ryder. She had a few words of encouragement for couples who are trying to conceive in 2020.
"There's no such thing as giving up, no such thing as giving up. There's a way. There's always a way. Always,” she said.
Both families were given gift baskets from their respective hospitals for giving birth to the first babies of 2020.
A big congratulations to both families from WAND as they welcome their little ones!