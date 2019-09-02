DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Labor Day parade is being held in Decatur Monday morning.
Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, a central labor council of the AFL-CIO, is hosting the annual Labor Day Parade at 10:00 a.m. in downtown Decatur.
The parade will feature labor unions from throughout Macon County and surrounding areas.
This year's Grand Marshal is Michael T. Carrigan, President of the Illinois AFL-CIO representing nearly 900,000 union members in Illinois.
Carrigan has served as a city council member and Mayor. Before his 19 year career at the Illinois AFL-CIO, he was Business Manager for IBEW Local 146.
The theme of the parade is "UNION STRONG."