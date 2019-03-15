DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Schools District and the City of Decatur is hosting a free Minority Business Enterprise/Women's Business Enterprise certification event Friday.
This includes both construction and non-construction businesses.
Applying for certification can be a long process. This event is a self-certified offering, an increasingly-popular alternative to the manual process.
In a self-certified offering, all qualified businesses that answer the required questions and sign an affidavit are awarded instant certification with immediate effect. This reduces the application turn-around time from weeks to minutes.
This event is going on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Decatur Public Library.
Those interested in certifying their business should bring appropriate personal identification (driver's license, state ID, etc.) and proof of their business ownership.