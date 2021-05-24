DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur firefighters are calling a fire at an abandoned house suspicious.
The structure, located in the 1200 block of Leafland Ave., appeared to have sustained heavy damage. A WAND News crew observed at least five trucks on the scene. An ambulance was on standby at 8 p.m. Monday.
Two ladder trucks were on the scene. Ameren Illinois responded to the area. No power was hooked up, crews said.
Firefighters said they responded after 7:30 p.m. Monday for the fire.
Possible injuries are unknown at this time. WAND News will add more details to this developing story as they become available.
