DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur law enforcement suspect arson is to blame for a house fire that called firefighters out January 3.
The Decatur Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of E. Wood St. around 10 p.m. for a single-story house fire.
Heavy smoke and fire were showing from a window when crews arrived.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep the fire confined to the room where it started.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported amongst firefighters.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate, assisted by the Decatur Police Department. The fire was determined to be suspicious. It is under investigation.
