DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Fire investigators are searching for what started a suspicious house fire early Friday morning.
Firefighters found flames coming from a vacant home in the 800 block of N Edward Street. Crews had the situation contained in less than an hour.
No one was hurt fighting the fire, but investigators still want to know how it started. If you have information, call the Decatur Fire Department at (217) 424-2811 or Decatur Police at (217) 424-2711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.