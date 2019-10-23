DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A former IHOP employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a company safe.
The restaurant, which closed in the summer of 2018, was robbed on the night on Jan. 29, 2017, police said. According to sworn statements, 41-year-old Jeremy Lemmer could be seen on surveillance video going into the manager's office and accessing the safe before leaving about one minute later.
Police said the manager had just deposited $2,390 into that safe earlier on the same day. It then had a total of $2,748 in it.
The safe couldn't lock because it had a faulty handle, officers said. When the manager opened the safe on Jan. 30, she found all of the money was gone.
Police finally arrested Lemmer at 11:26 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear why it took over 2 1/2 years to arrest the suspect.
Lemmer has six burglary convictions on his record. He faces new charges of direct criminal contempt, theft and driving on a suspended license.
His bail is set at $10,000 in Macon County.