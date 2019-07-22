DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur intersection will be closed Aug. 5 through Aug. 10 for work.
TN Trackservices will be working on the Railroad at Grade Crossing Rehabilitation Project at the intersection of Airport Rd. and the Decatur Eastern RR.
The work will cause the total closure of the intersection of Airport Rd. and the Decatur Eastern RR, starting at 7:00 a.m., Monday, August 5 and will continue to approximately 7:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10.
Drivers are told to slow down and use extreme caution.