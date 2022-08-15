DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – United Express jet service remains in Decatur at least for now.
SkyWest, which operates United Express serving the Decatur Airport, announced in March Decatur is among 29 communities it wants to stop serving due to the ongoing pilot shortage. The federal government threw a wrench into those plans as it looks at how those cities will be impacted by losing their essential air service.
A number of smaller carriers, which offer smaller propeller driven planes, have indicated they would like to serve impacted airports. But Decatur wants to keep the more popular jet service.
The COVID pandemic basically shut down air service nationwide just three days after United Express began its Decatur service. SkyWest made its announcement that it was pulling out about one week after a new contract began in February of this year.
United Express is still booking flights through September.
