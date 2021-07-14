DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur will remain eligible for some federal funding after the White House decided to keep Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) population thresholds in place.
In its once-a-decade review of core-based statistical area standards, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) reversed its consideration for changing the minimum population a city needs to have for "metro" status from 50,000 to 100,000. With "metro" status, a city has access to federal grant funding for some programs and localized economic data, which can help economic development leaders maintain and attract businesses to an area.
Decatur would not have qualified if the population requirement had doubled.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) sent a letter in March to OMB opposing the proposed change. See that letter here.
“Decatur’s metro status is a critically important tool for city officials to attract new jobs and qualify for federal funding,” said Rep. Davis. “The proposed regulatory change from OMB had the potential to negatively impact Decatur’s economy, which is why I opposed it. I’d like to thank Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and her staff for leading the opposition to this damaging regulatory change. Because they and other municipal officials across the country spoke out and made their voices heard, OMB made the right decision and backed down.”
“The City of Decatur is very appreciative of Congressman Davis’ work to protect our status as an MSA," said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. "While a few letters might not appear to matter, our community and surrounding area were in jeopardy of losing out on both funding and critical information that helps us support our economic base. The success in keeping the MSA designation allows us to be eligible for federal dollars that touch everyone’s lives in our community. We are thankful for Congressman Davis’ efforts, which will maintain our MSA designation for the next decade.”
“The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce (DRCC) commends the Metropolitan and Micropolitan Statistical Area Standards Review Committee for leaving the current Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) core population in place," said Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce President Mirinda Rothrock. "Changing the population threshold could have led to major funding losses, putting vital services at risk within our community, and would have impacted thousands of citizens throughout our area. This is a huge win for all 144 communities. The DRCC applauds the efforts of our legislators, city officials, Chambers of Commerce, and business leaders ensuring our united voices were heard.”
