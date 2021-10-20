DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man accused of two separate attacks against women pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and unlawful restraint.
In the first alleged attack, police said Preston E. Thomas, 34, followed a female victim who was attending a wedding at the Decatur Club after she came outside to get something from her car. He's accused of pulling her into an empty room after she went back inside, grabbing her by the arms and "pulling and pushing her around."
The female got away and ran to the women's restroom, where another female was present. The other female yelled at Thomas, authorities said, who then ran from the building and left in a gray or silver Impala.
Authorities said Thomas also walked in front of a female's vehicle at about 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4 when she pulled out of a parking spot on Merchant Street, causing her to stop. When she rolled her window down partially, police said Thomas asked where Robbie's Grill was. The victim then rolled her window fully down because she didn't feel threatened, when police said Thomas reached into the vehicle and grabbed her inner thigh near her groin.
Authorities said the victim rolled her window up, trapping his arm, then started honking her horn and driving forward. THey said she rolled the window back down to he could escape, pulled to the stop sign and came to a stop. When she left the vehicle, she yelled at the suspect that she would call 911 because she thought he would approach another female in the area.
Police said Thomas then left the scene in an Impala.
Thomas was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 6 on a warrant for kidnapping and unlawful restraint.
When Thomas pleaded not guilty Wednesday, a disposition hearing was set for Oct. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.