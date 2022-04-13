DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman accused of kidnapping a Decatur business owner pleaded not guilty to charges Wednesday.
Ademeko Maclin-Carney, 23, is accused of abducting the owner of a flooring business on March 24 after calling him to say she needed work done at a William Street address. According to a sworn affidavit, the victim was taken to the house and pepper-sprayed in the face before a male suspect appeared from a side room and pointed a gun at him.
The affidavit said the victim was zip-tied and had a bag placed over his head. After being placed in a car truck, police said he was taken to the basement of a different home, where kidnappers demanded a ransom of $400,000.
The victim was eventually able to flee and went to Peerless Cleaners, where he notified an employee and the worker called authorities.
Maclin-Carney waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday and entered her not guilty plea, per court records. She was charged with thee counts of kidnapping, including two aggravated kidnapping charges, in Macon County.
Pre-trial in her case was set for June 6, 2022.
