DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot and killed someone in Decatur will spend over a decade in prison.
Kronterial N. Bond, 27, pleaded guilty in court Thursday to a charge of second degree murder. He shot Demetrius Ford repeatedly on July 14, 2019.
Authorities found Ford on a porch of a home in the 1400 block of E. Hickory St. He had wounds in the back, chest, neck, head and leg.
Bond had been arrested for the crime in late August in Calumet City.
Bond was sentenced to 16 years in prison with credit for time served from Aug. 28, 2019 to Oct. 14, 2020. He must also serve two years of mandatory supervised release.
