DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur City Council has approved funding for additional body cameras for the city's police department.
Currently, all of the patrol officers on the force wear them, but Chief Getz wants every detective to have them as well.
"With everything that has happened, we've had to put the detectives on the street more than once, and I just didn't feel comfortable with not all of those guys having body cameras in 2021," he said.
The money used to buy the cameras will come from the DUI Funds, which is money accumulated from court fines and when DPD makes a warrant arrest for another county.
The police department, with Council approval, purchased body cameras for all sworn patrol officers and members of the Emergency Response Team earlier in 2020. All patrol officers and members of the Emergency Response Team have been issued and are currently using the body cameras.
The council also approved two grants for the police department.
One of those grants is from the U.S. Department of Justice, which will give $29,340 to the department to focus on guns and violent crimes. Chief of Police Jim Getz said the funds will be used to pay overtime for the officers who focus on gun violence.
"We will pay for officers to go out to those areas and those people that are violent offenders and ones shooting and carrying the guns," Getz said.
In addition, the council approved a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation to help in efforts focusing on specific traffic violations.
Chief Getz said the STEP Grant will give $100,000 to help the department crack down on specific traffic violations, like distracted driving.
