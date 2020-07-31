DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Pandemic rules for bars and restaurants outlined in a emergency order signed by Decatur's mayor could become part of the city's established ordinances.
The potential changes are outlined in the Aug. 3, 2020 Decatur city council meeting agenda. If approved, the emergency order would be implemented into ordinances, with multiple additions.
As it stood after Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe signed it Wednesday, the emergency order put the following rules into place for bars, liquor establishments and restaurants:
- A minimum of six feet between tables, bar seating or other designated patron service areas.
- No more than 10 people in a party shall be permitted at a table.
- Standing area capacity may operate at maximum of 25% of standing area capacity
- Employees shall wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while on premises within six feet of others.
- Patrons and visitors should wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while on premises, including while waiting for a table, standing in line to order, pick-up or checkout, while ordering all other times, except while eating and drinking at a table.
- People should not congregate on licensed premises in a number greater than allowed by guidelines set forth in Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity guidelines.
One new addition to the emergency order mandates the council is considering would be requiring performers in Decatur establishments with a liquor license or other city license to have masks on stage and be separated from the audience by a barrier of at least 6 feet, according to the agenda. Other proposed additions include having unrelated parties in establishments practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet apart and requiring all external suppliers or visitors who aren't patrons to wear face coverings.
Emergency order mandates allowed the city to pull liquor licenses from businesses that do not follow Phase 4 guidelines in the state's "Restore Illinois" plan. Moore Wolfe said the city gained the ability to close businesses that do not take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.
WAND-TV has attached both the Aug. 3, 2020 city council meeting agenda and the emergency order document to this story as PDF files.
The emergency order stays in effect until the Aug. 3 Decatur City Council meeting. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Decatur Civic Center Theater.
