DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In the month of August, WAND News reported on at least 28 shooting incidents in the city of Decatur, two of which were deadly.
A shooting incident can be defined as any time police find evidence of a firearm being discharged, whether it's finding spent shell casings or damage to life or property.
City leaders said it's saddening and frustrating to learn of the recent spike in violence. They want residents to step up and say something if they know something.
"If we want to put a stop to it, people have to step up and say what's going on and who's doing it," said Councilman Pat McDaniel.
Councilman David Horn told WAND News back in mid-August there were 70 shootings at the end of July in the city compared to the 33 in 2019. He said he's always thinking of ways he can provide opportunities for the citizens of Decatur.
"I think through collaboration with the neighborhoods, with non-profit organizations, with our police department and with others, we can find ways to reduce the amount of violence," Horn said.
Both councilmen said the Decatur City Council plans to have a study session on the recent uptick in violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.