DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After a deadly shooting late Wednesday, Decatur leader talked about what needs to be done to stop the violence.
At about 10:19 p.m. Wednesday, Decatur police were called to the 1000 block of E. Wood St. for shots fired. They found 35-year-old Nicholas O. Demmer with a gunshot wound. Demmer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other Decatur residents, a 31-year-old man and 23-year-old man, were also shot Wednesday night and went to a local hospital for treatment.
An autopsy for Demmer is set for Friday.
In terms of solutions to gun violence problems, Councilman David Horn believes the city needs to work on recruiting and retaining more police officers. He said Decatur also needs to actively engage in community violence intervention programs.
The long-term goal, he said, should be reducing factors that lead to violence in the first place. He noted Decatur could be setting up youth employment programs and making sure there are re-entry programs for people who have been incarcerated.
"I am sure that everyone in the city of Decatur is frustrated, is concerned, is disappointed by this gun violence," Horn said. "We're doing everything that we can, but there is more that can be done."
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Decatur police are doing everything they can to investigate and remove violent criminals from the streets. She said it doesn't matter how many officers are on the force, because some shootings can't be fully investigated without community cooperation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.